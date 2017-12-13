It Begins, All The Pieces Are Being Put Into Place To Collapse The Economy (Video)
It Begins, All The Pieces Are Being Put Into Place To Collapse The Economy Video – X22 Report
The wage growth that everyone was talking about does not exist, wages are declining. UBS shows how the GDP calculations are a complete joke and they are completely made up to fit the agenda of the government and the central bank. The Fed raises interest rates and puts everything in motion. The Fed is preparing to bring down the economy, it has begun.