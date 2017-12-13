The Battle Accelerates, The Truth Is Being Forced Into The Open (Video)
The truth about Fusion GPS, the Uranium deal who was involved how the FISA order was handled is all coming out and the investigations have begun. This will spread into many other aspects and many will end up going to trial. US is ready to meet with NK with no preconditions. Syrian army makes huge advance in the Golan Heights. The Trump administration says the Assad will now be the leader until 2021, this is a huge change from Assad must go. The corporate media is trying to use the latest propaganda into making the world believe that NK is looking to get biological weapons.