Bad Moon Rising

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Author Image

Unz Review

For decades I have spent a couple of hours every morning carefully reading The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and several other major newspapers. But although such a detailed study of the American mainstream media is a necessary condition for remaining informed about our world, it is not sufficient. With the rise of the Internet and the alternative media, every thinking individual has increasingly recognized that there exist enormous lacunae in what our media tells us and disturbing patterns in what is regularly ignored or concealed.

In April 2013 I published “Our American Pravda,” a major article highlighting some of the most disturbing omissions of our national media in issues of the greatest national importance. The considerable attention it attracted from The Atlantic, Forbes, and a New York Times economics columnist demonstrated that the mainstream journalists themselves were often all too aware of these problems, but perhaps found them too difficult to address within the confining structure of large media organizations. This reinforced my belief in the reality of the serious condition I had diagnosed.

Help Support TDC – Make Your Online Purchases by Clicking the Banner Below

Click Image Below to Follow TDC on Steemit!!

CLICK HERE to Follow us on GAB @elliotalderson

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Biweekly news updates delivered to your inbox

  • The latest original articles, video/MP3 Interviews combined with commentary from around the world
  • Latest updates on global, national and regional wars/uprisings
  • Healthy Living Solutions and Innovative preparedness strategies
  • Fits all internet connected devices for
    on-the-go convenience
  • Privacy: We will never share your email address with anyone
Privacy by SafeUnsubscribe
David Morgan

Live Gold and Silver


Commodities are powered by Investing.com
Prepper Website

Add our Feed to Your Site