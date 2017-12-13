Alan Newman: “We Are About To Have The Biggest Asset Revaluation Of All Time” Video – McAlvany Financials

We discuss how the stock market is poised for an even larger correction than the 2008 stock market crash. We are about to have the biggest asset revaluation of all time. DOW $14,000 And Gold $5,000? The Numbers To Look For. Gold Is & Will Continue As The Currency Of Last Resort. Central Banks Cannot Promise Unlimited Gains In Stocks Forever.



