The World Is About To Change And Those Who Are Sleeping Better Wake Up (Video)
The cabal is putting their agenda into overdrive, the attacks on the people and the White House has begun. Russian trains will not bypass Ukraine. Russia made an announcement that it would recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel if all issues were resolved. Russia says the decision made by Trump is going to push chaos in the region. The plan is to bring all sides to the bargaining table and to push peace, but it won’t be by the US. Russia announces they will start to leave Syria, US has not made this announcement. The corporate media pushing the idea that Russia will cyber attack the midyear elections. The cabal pushed a false flag in NY that failed.