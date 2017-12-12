The MSM’s Descent Into Oblivion Continues To Snowball With CNN ‘Appalled’ To Be Called Out Publicly For ‘Agenda’ Driven Fake News By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

CNN is predictably attempting to cast themselves as victims after their latest fake news fiasco as writers on the right and left side of the political aisle start publicly calling them out.

After the recent slew of “fake news” scandals that have engulfed a half dozen media organizations in the last two weeks alone, CNN’s Chris Cilliza is now claiming it is “beyond offensive” and “appalling” to suggest that “journalists are purposely reporting false information to forward some sort of agenda.”

Cillizza and other CNN “journalists” are taking to Twitter to whine after CNN’s resident attention whore, Jim Acosta, attacked Sarah Huckabee-Sanders after President Trump called out specific media outlets and members by name for the plethora of fake news they have been busted over a couple of the worst weeks the media has seen in a while.

AGENDA DRIVEN FAKE NEWS? DAMN STRAIGHT IT IS.

Cillizza’s being offended is most likely a direct result of having the truth of their agenda called out publicly by the White House press secretary, rather than the claim itself, because there is ample evidence that the MSM is driven by an anti-Trump agenda, with their bias so clear everybody but those in the mainstream media see it.

The MSM’s descent into oblivion continues to snowball as CNN’s defensiveness stems from the fact that they have had a particularly bad year in “mistakes” as they are prone to call them. They had a story claiming former FBI director James Comey would be refuting the president in his congressional testimony having to be changed, corrected and re-titled after Comey’s prepared statement was released confirming President Trump’s assertions.

They had to retract, apologize and completely delete a Russia related story after being threatened with a $100 million lawsuit by Anthony Scaramucci, in an error so bad it resulted in the forced resignation of three CNN employees.

Then they threatened to dox (release personal information) a random Internet user for creating a meme that President Trump tweeted out.

In just the last week alone, CNN was forced to edit and correct a story regarding an email received by Donald Trump Jr., in which they implied that a Wikileaks encryption key was given to the president’s son before it was released publicly, after asserting “multiple sources” gave them the date on the email, but it ended up being and incorrect date, when the actual email was sent ten days later, which was after Wikileaks had published the information.

In that case, other networks, including NBC and MSNBC, also published the wrong date, claiming they independently “confirmed” the wrong date, which indicates a serious breakdown between their so-called “sources” and their “reporters,” and has caused ripples across the internet and panic within news organizations, as even far left liberal sites are calling them out for a lack of transparency over such an egregious mistake, as well as asking how multiple sources managed to provide them the exact same “wrong” information, and why they hadn’t verified it with the actual email when other outlets did so and got the story right.

Also, now we see CNN has just “walked back” assertions they made in May 2017, in regards to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

loading...

Sharing is caring!