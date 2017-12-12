Mark Cuban In Conversation With Kyle Bass Video – Real Vision

Entrepreneur, Investor, Maverick. Mark Cuban arrives on Real Vision, in an incredible conversation with the equally legendary Kyle Bass, who finds out what makes the man from Shark Tank tick and his approach to investing, alongside some sharp insights on the future of AI, robotics and ICOs. These two legends apply their unique perspectives to dealing with generational wealth, their opinions on central banks, investible trends, and digital currencies. The world is changing very rapidly, and Cuban believes AI will have more of an impact on humanity that the advent of the internet. Bass and Cuban touch on the problem with digital currencies, in the difficulty to transact. To finish, Cuban offers several investible ideas going forward.

