Lior Gantz – Cannabis and Blockchain, the Future (Podcast)

According to Lior Gantz, Cannabis and Blockchain are where the future of America is heading. The middle class will gone in 5 years. Your ticket to the upper class is through one of the above. Recreational Cannabis goes legal in California January 1! Cali is the largest Cannabis market in the world. It’s a smoking hot industry, pardon the pun. Next, Lior gives us the heads up on a crypto-currency miner that is definitely worth looking into. Listen on!

