Hold On To Your Seat The Entire Economy Is About To Change (Video)
The SEC is suddenly very interested and worried about the crypto market. The bubbles are not going away, the bubbles have been blown up and they are larger than ever, first we had the dot-com, then the housing bubble and now the central bank bubble, it all ends the same way. We are now seeing the first sign that inflation is coming back to the US, this will accelerate and the central bank will try to control it but will not be able to. The US Treasury are using fake manipulated numbers to make its case that the US is now on the right track. The middle east is now making its move to move away from everything that has to do with the US.