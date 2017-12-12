How Bitcoin Killed Gold by Greg Guenthner – Daily Reckoning

Bitcoin’s all grown up.

The digital currency splashed into the deep end last night when bitcoin futures debuted on the CBOE Global Markets exchange.

Most seasoned traders concluded that the advent of bitcoin futures would unravel the insane crypto rally we’ve witnessed over the past 12 months. Futures traders would eat the “amateurs” alive and slam the price lower once shorting bitcoin became an option, they said.

But so far, they’ve been dead wrong…

Bitcoin futures blasted higher right out of the gate last night. They triggered not one but two trading halts as it marched to overnight gains of more than 25% on the CBOE. Reports of the CBOE site going down started flooding in during the first hour of trading. Coinbase, a popular bitcoin trading site, also crumbled under the pressure last night.

Bloomberg noted that while bitcoin is notoriously volatile, futures traders should “help tame swings by improving liquidity and making it easier to bet on declines.” But in true bitcoin fashion, no dips have materialized just yet.

“It is rare that you see something more volatile than bitcoin, but we found it: bitcoin futures,” one Shanghai-based consultant told Bloomberg.

Bitcoin trading is totally bonkers. And it doesn’t look like it’s going to calm down anytime soon. It’s morphed from an underground tech-geek trade to the biggest market mania we’ve seen in decades. Bitcoin news is pushing stock market stories below the fold. Despite the market’s incredible performance this year, equities are starting to take a back seat to cryptocurrencies.

