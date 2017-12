Quick rambling update… sorry we’ve been so quiet lately, but we’ve been hard at work on the road getting the last of what we need for our film project. Stay tuned!

TruthStream Media

Truthstream Media is not your mainstream news! Welcome to teleprompter-free, unscripted analysis of The Matrix we live in. Aaron Dykes and Melissa Dykes (formerly Melton) created TruthstreamMedia.com as an outlet to try and figure out what in the hell is really going on while we watch history repeat itself over and over and over…