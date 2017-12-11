This Is All It Will Take For Gold & Silver To Achieve Liftoff from King World News

With many investors closely monitoring the action in key global markets as we move through the last month of the trading year, this is all it will take for gold and silver to achieve liftoff.

December 10 ( King World News ) – Here are key portions of a fantastic piece that was sent to KWN by Mark J. Lundeen: As I expected last week, gold broke out of the tight range it’s been in since early October (circle in chart below) and it did so to the down side. It ended the week resting on the rising-trend line I placed on the chart.

The best thing that could happen now would be seeing gold leap up off this rising trend line, and closing above $1300 by the end of next week. It could happen, but I expect we’ll see further declines in the weeks to come. I’m still a big bull on gold and silver, and as long as gold holds above its lows of last December ($1125), it’s doing fine…

