‘WikiLeaks Can’t Protect Their Sources’: Is The CIA About to Reveal Names of DNC Leakers? by Joshua Caplan – The Gateway Pundit

The saga surrounding who leaked sensitive DNC documents to WikiLeaks may take an interesting turn, hints former CIA officer Fred Rustmann.

WND reports:

The Central Intelligence Agency knows the identities of the people who leaked DNC emails to the whistleblower organization WikiLeaks during the heat of the 2016 presidential campaign, a former CIA officer contends. Fred Rustmann, who served as an operations officer in the CIA’s National Clandestine Service for 24 years and was a member of the agency’s elite Senior Intelligence Service, said in an interview with WND that WikiLeaks’ ongoing release of classified information is “disgusting.” […] “WikiLeaks says they want to protect their sources – Julian Assange said that he wouldn’t reveal his sources, but he would say that it wasn’t the Russians,” Rustmann said. “But the agency knows a lot of the information. I suspect they may have a pretty good idea of who provided that information to WikiLeaks.”

Rustmann’s comments raise questions about potential plans for the CIA to reveal the names of those who allegedly leaked DNC documents to WikiLeaks.

Recently, the CIA made a veiled threat to WikiLeaks in respect to protecting its sources.

“WikiLeaks may think they are protecting those who provide them with classified information & other secrets, but they should not be certain of that,” the CIA statement said.

DCIA Pompeo: WikiLeaks may think they are protecting those who provide them with classified information & other secrets, but they should not be certain of that.#RNDF — CIA (@CIA) December 3, 2017

In a statement to WND, Robert L. Deitz, a former advisor to CIA head Michael Hayden, called the threat “unprecedented.”

“It’s pretty unusual for the CIA to make a threat to WikiLeaks so publicly. It’s pretty unprecedented; one ought to be skeptical about this. That is not the way that CIA officials should operate,” Deitz said.

