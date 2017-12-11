Trump Weighs Private Spy Network To Counter Deep State: “It Is A Direct-Action Arm… Totally Off The Books” by Mac Slavo – SHTFPlan

The Deep State surveillance network, powered by technology developed by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, is in full effect. Over the last several weeks we’ve learned that not only did the Obama White House deploy a vast spy net over anyone within President Donald Trump’s political and business orbit while he was still a candidate for office, but that they were actively monitoring other organizations and individuals such as Blackwater founder Eric Prince.

Now, according to David Knight of Infowars, the President is turning the tables and is reportedly considering hiring private spies to counter the Deep State’s attacks on his Presidency.

Via The Intercept:

The sources say the plans have been pitched to the White House as a means of countering “deep state” enemies in the intelligence community seeking to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency. … “Pompeo can’t trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him,” said a former senior U.S. intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposals, in describing White House discussions. “It is a direct-action arm, totally off the books,” this person said, meaning the intelligence collected would not be shared with the rest of the CIA or the larger intelligence community. “The whole point is this is supposed to report to the president and Pompeo directly.”

In an interview with Owen Shoyer, Dr. Steve Pieczenik explains how such direct action may work:

I think it’s an interesting idea… the Deep State probably entails 16 to 18 intelligence networks… Most of the spy business is too fragmented and having the DNI (Director Of National Intelligence) created over all of them makes it even more of a problem… I think we’re over-manned and under-staffed intellectually… I don’t think most of our spies are really trained very well…

