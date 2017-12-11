They Are Tracking Everything and Feeding It Into the Beast System ~ AWAKEN Video – DAHBOO

With daily advancements in technology globally, it is no secret the big governments have the ability to track people anywhere with tech.

The most important thing at this point, is wakening those around you to what is happening. Awaken them to what this world really is and how it is really being ran. Help give others the chance to know the full truth before their time is up.

Just think of all the souls that lived on earth, that lived their entire life in a lie. Let break that trend. Lets awaken as many as we can to what is really happening before they try and trick the whole world into a false peace. A false peace that will be geared toward fighting an incoming enemy .. They will say non human.

But it will be the forces of good. And it will be the ultimate trickery and deception. They will try to fool the whole world into thinking what is coming is evil, when it will be the opposite! #Awaken

