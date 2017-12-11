‘Nothing to See Here!’ as ‘Russiagate’ Reveals the ‘Wrong’ Collusion by Neil Clark – Sputnik News

“Nothing to see here. Please disperse!” That classic scene from the film The Naked Gun – when cop Frank Drebin tells the assembled crowd there’s not really much going on – while behind him a fireworks factory is exploding and people are fleeing in all directions – springs readily to mind when we consider recent developments in American politics.

In Like Flynn!

We were told that the indictment of former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn — who admitted he had lied about a phone call he made to the Russian Ambassador during the so-called ‘transition period’ — would prove conclusively that Donald Trump was in bed with the Russkies. ‘Russiagate’ would be proved once and for all.

But — embarrassingly for the US’s Russophobic political and media establishment the collusion with a foreign power that the case has exposed is not collusion with Russia — but with Israel.

The biggest story of the year — is suddenly not very big any more. It’s been quite hilarious to see pundits who were getting terribly excited about the ‘smoking gun’ that Flynn’s indictment would reveal lose their interest in the story as it took a dramatic ‘wrong’ turn — and implicated the ‘wrong’ country. Embarrassingly, it’s a country that almost the entire US media and political elite are strong supporters of.

Flynn’s phone call was revelatory alright but not in the ways the Russophobes had hoped for.

The General first of all urged the Russian Ambassador not to retaliate for the new sanctions that the outgoing Obama administration had imposed on Russia. In the words of Max Blumenthal — “Flynn was caught trying to influence Russia, not the other way around.” The Russians did not escalate the situation.

Flynn then proposed greater US-Russian co-operation in fighting ISIS and al-Qaeda in Syria. Again, what was so scandalous about that?

But what was certainly controversial: the equivalent of Naked Gun’s exploding firework factory, was Flynn’s lobbying of Russia to use its veto to block the passing of a UNSC Resolution condemning the growth of Israel’s settlements.

“On or about 22nd December 2016, Flynn contacted the Russian Ambassador about the pending vote. Flynn informed the Russian Ambassador about the incoming administration’s opposition to the resolution, and requested that Russia vote against or delay the resolution’… on or about December 23rd 2016, Flynn again spoke with the Russian Ambassador, who informed Flynn that if it came to a vote Russia would not vote against the resolution…” the Statement of Offense against Flynn declares.

Flynn made his request about the UN vote at the behest of Trump’s son-in-law and top advisor Jared Kushner, who has strong links to Israel — links which investigative journalist Max Blumenthal documents here.

Russiagate has morphed into Israelgate. The New York Timesreported on 1st December:

“Mr. Mueller’s investigators have learned through witnesses and documents that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel asked the Trump transition team to lobby other countries to help Israel, according to two people briefed on the inquiry. Investigators have learned that Mr. Flynn and Mr. Kushner took the lead in those efforts….Mr. Mueller’s team has emails that show Mr. Flynn saying he would work to kill the vote, the people briefed on the matter said.”

Furthermore, the Guardianreported, how on 23rd December 2016, the day after Flynn talked to the Russian Ambassador, an unnamed Israeli official had told CNN that his country did ‘reach out’ to President-elect Trump about the vote.

Trump did indeed speak out to condemn the UN vote.

The revelations should have made front page across the world. But guess what — they haven’t. We can only imagine the furor if the ‘reaching out’ country had been Russia — and if Flynn had called other countries to kill a UN vote on Russia’s behalf.