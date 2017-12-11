John Rubino–The COT Worm Has Turned Video – Financial Survival Network

The latest COT (Commitment of Traders) Report shows the Commercial Shorts lightening and switching to long. And it shows the Speculators giving up their longs. This could be good news for precious metals in the coming months. While the economic news appears to be positive, there’s a lot of dark clouds and black swans circling. Terrorism, North Korea, etc., etc. Time to be looking at a Plan B.



Video Source

