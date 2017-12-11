Gold: A Lump of Coal?

rounds of quantitative easing, America has created the biggest bubbles in history, the largest being the debt bubble. Worrisome is that in becoming the largest debtor nation in modern history, any downturn in corporate profitability could be a disaster since the corporate world also is over- leveraged.

To date, the US benefited from this arrangement because they consumed more than they produce. For the rest of the world, they are now awash in dollars. The manufactured $10 trillion of central bank liquidity, born in the depths of the 2008 financial crisis has been the key driver pushing up asset prices to manic levels from bonds’ bull run to the subsequent record breaking stock market rally. Not a problem, until foreign investors and creditor nations decide to go on strike because they have too many dollars or, insulted by a tweet or gaffe, a Mueller charge, or the scrapping of another agreement, decide to retaliate and unload those dollars.

Debt is like cocaine. Today investors have become addicted. The Federal Reserve, responsible for credit creation has become the dominant player in the global financial system. Global growth and a decade of money printing has fueled a progression of mania or bubbles and demand for liquid dollar assets, from stock markets, da Vinci paintings, real estate to bitcoins, the bubbles have expanded in scope and risk. Some of the funds sloshed over to the corporate sector, funding buybacks, instead of investments or capex. Ironically, the tax reform bill will do little to repatriate the billions of oversea funds or stimulate capital spendings – instead there will be much more red ink despite pay-as-you-go rules. Debt cannot be solved with more debt.

Is It Different This Time?

Worrisome then is that in a world where everything looks expensive, investors’ search for yield has them taking on increased risk and leverage in order to boost returns. Central bank asset purchases also crowded out investors leaving them with riskier assets, distorting traditional valuation metrics. However, while record-breaking stock markets trumped fundamentals for investor attention, junk bond prices have collapsed and the sovereign debt market has swooned after Venezuela’s default in the biggest sovereign default in history. As the central banks’ so-called “normalization” unfolds, we believe the first crack will surface in the debt market. Of concern, is that the present time is reminiscent of the months before the 2008 crisis. Housing is again in a bubble, Wall Street is caught up in its own rational exuberance and Americans do not save. It is not so different this time.

Central banks’ recent guidance to rein back on the monetary reins discloses an addiction to ultralow interest rates such that a backlash has them only gradually ending these programs.