DOUG CASEY: My Last Great Bull Market – Blockchain, Then Gold! Video – Future Money Trends
In this insightful interview, Doug Casey is our special guest to discuss the financial renaissance and the transfer of wealth as Blockchain technology continues to disrupt a wide variety of sectors. Further insights are shared regarding the educational system and the current outlook on the Gold Markets.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
01:00 Inspiration behind the book ‘speculator’
03:20 Cryptocurrency and the evolution of money
06:00 Can Gold backed digital assets work?
08:30 Developing countries urgent need for Bitcoin
10:20 Opportunities and the technological renaissance
12:30 What makes HIVE Blockchain Technologies an amazing opportunity?
15:40 Precious Metals overshadowed by Blockchain technology
22:00 Government subsidies
24:00 Internet disrupting the redundant education system
27:30 Update and analysis on the Gold Markets