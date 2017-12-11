CRYPTOS: MINING THE FUTURE Video – SGTReport

With Wall Street’s easily criminally-manipulated Bitcoin futures contracts officially launching Sunday night, all eyes are on Bitcoin and the crypto space. Will the master manipulators succeed in bringing the Bitcoin price down? The shorts are certainly foaming at the mouth, but Bitcoin is a 24/7/365 market and Clif High’s data suggests that the Bitcoin futures experiment will be a dismal failure. With the market cap of the top 100 crypto currencies around $415 Billion US Dollars, the stakes couldn’t be higher. And Frank Holmes the Chairman of HIVE Blockchain has placed a large portion of his bet on the cryptos. HIVE Blockchain is not only mining fresh coins, it’s hoarding them for long term price appreciation. HIVE Blockchian Technologies trades on the OTC as PRELF.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!