Countries Begin To Challenge The Petro Dollar, It’s Only A Matter Of Time (Video)

Bitcoin futures have now been brought into the fold, and the attempt to control Bitcoin has not worked. The corporate media and central banks are making their case of why fiat currency is better than cryptocurrency, but history is showing us something different. BoA is saying we are headed into a recession, most likely we have been in one. The US Treasury says the tax bill will keep the country out of a recession for a long time, something in the tax bill says something completely different. Countries have figured it out, they have the ability to bypass the petro dollar and the sanctions, it is only a matter of time before everything starts to fall apart.

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest.

I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.