Countries Begin To Challenge The Petro Dollar, It’s Only A Matter Of Time (Video)
Countries Begin To Challenge The Petro Dollar, It’s Only A Matter Of Time Video – X22 Report
Bitcoin futures have now been brought into the fold, and the attempt to control Bitcoin has not worked. The corporate media and central banks are making their case of why fiat currency is better than cryptocurrency, but history is showing us something different. BoA is saying we are headed into a recession, most likely we have been in one. The US Treasury says the tax bill will keep the country out of a recession for a long time, something in the tax bill says something completely different. Countries have figured it out, they have the ability to bypass the petro dollar and the sanctions, it is only a matter of time before everything starts to fall apart.