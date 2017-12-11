Can America Survive The Complete And Utter Destruction These People Are About To Bring Down On This Nation? By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

While many of us can look around on a daily basis and find examples of societal breakdown, from morals, to ethics, to sexual assault and pedophilia being covered up by Hollywood, media industries, and the higher levels of congress, the complete and utter destruction, if we are not nuked or attacked with an EMP in the next ten years, will come from the Millennial generation, the snowflakes in college now or who have managed to complete college and are now living in their parents basements.

Sound overly dramatic or far-fetched? Read on.

WE WERE WARNED……….

On January 10, 1963 Honorable A.S. Herlong of Florida, read into the congressional record, Current Communist Goals, on behalf of Mrs. Patricia Nordman of De Land, Fla, who was a virulent opponent of Communism. Those goals were excerpted from “The Naked Communist,” by Cleon Skousen. These were read into the congressional record as a warning of the dangers of communism in America.

While there are 45 different goal, a large majority of them have been fulfilled, with others no longer applicable, but looking at the goals themselves, it shows a long-term plan to turn America into a communist society, including infiltrating both political parties, and the educational system, media and Hollywood.

15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.

16. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights.

17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

18. Gain control of all student newspapers.

19. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack.

20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking positions.

21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.

22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.”

23. Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.”

24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press.

25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.

26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.”

28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”

29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.

30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”



Keeping in mind that this was read into the record in 1963, we can see that not only was this a long term plan to destroy America, looking at the world today, especially what has been happening in the U.S., it has also been largely successful, as almost all you see above is favored by Democrats in Congress, showing that one party has indeed already been captured, and with the RINO’s (Republicans In Name Only) on the Republican side, the other party has been infiltrated.

Communists infiltrating the court system, the political parties, the educational system, Hollywood, the media, all has led to what we are seeing around us right now.

No one can say we were not warned and blindly allowed it all to happen.

THIS IS A WORLD WIDE CRISIS

While we are mainly focusing on the deteriorating conditions in America in this article, it does bear noting that 1) It is not just happening in America, and; 2) The ramifications will be felt world wide.

In the UK, Snowflake millennials, or as Steve Quayle recently called them after they claimed that being called snowflakes has a negative effect on their “mental health“, ‘Blizzard Babies’ throwing a snowstorm, which largely mimics what American Millennials claim, are the final phase of the plan to capture America.

