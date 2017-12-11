Arrested For Calling Someone A MAN In The U.K. Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on freedom of speech and censorship in the United Kingdom, where we go on the street of the U.K to talk about the internet police arresting people for offensive speech. We randomly ran into Vernon Mussington an entrepreneur who was recently arrested for misgendering a trans person by calling them, Geezer.



Video Source

