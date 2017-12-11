Did The Arab League Just Threaten The Petro Dollar With A Move To The Petro Yuan (Video)
The Pentagon is about to be audited, will this trigger another 9/11. UN rejects the US decision to indicate Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Arab states are looking to sanction the US by moving from the petro dollar to the petro yuan. The plan for the recognition of Jerusalem is not what everyone thinks, not the Israelis or the cabal. The Arab nations now have a cause to work together on. The IS is defeated in Iraq and Syria. Homeland Security is conducting a bio-terror drill, false flag?