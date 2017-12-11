8 Places To Avoid When Society Collapses by: Rich M Extreme Survival – Off the Grid News

You’ve probably seen news reports about war-torn countries, countries where rival gangs (usually referred to as “warlords”) battle for control, and countries which have descended into anarchy. The total lack of organized society, lack of basic services, difficulty in finding the most basic necessities of life, and overall danger to the civilian population make these images difficult ones to understand and accept. We wonder if such a thing could ever happen to us … here in the USA.

The simple answer is that we just don’t know. Our strong central government and multi-layered law enforcement community makes it seem like such a thing would be impossible. But the reality is that there are major disaster scenarios which could bring about such a total collapse of society. If things get so bad that police and other essential services aren’t being paid, how long will they stay on the job?

A total loss of the electrical grid could bring on such a situation. How could we fairly expect police to stay on the job, when there is no way of paying them? What if they had to go home, so that they could raise food to feed their own families? Could we begrudge them that?

Granted, this is a worst-case scenario, but much of prepping is centered around worst-case scenarios. If you are prepared for the worst, then you are much more likely to survive something that is not as bad. While a total breakdown of society may not ever come, we have seen society break down in the wake of many a major disaster. So the possibility of a collapse is always possible, even if only for a limited period of time.

