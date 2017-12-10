The Survival Community’s Dirty Little Secrets By Hugh James Latimer – Survival Blog

It’s no secret that the survival community has seen some hard times in recent months. During the last few years of the Obama administration, he was seen by many as the best firearms salesman ever. NICS background checks set record after record, especially after the anti-gun measures called for by the Democratic party.

A Cycle of Slump and Recovery

After President Trump’s election, the firearms industry suffered from a terrible slump in sales, as many felt a bit of relief from the doomsday predictions and the resulting oversupply of weapons on the market. The survival community as a whole tracked this same record with amazing correlation. Of course, any survivalist/prepper worth their salt understands that this isn’t a time to slack off on preps, but it’s time to pick up the pace because our Dollar goes further and we can snap up sweet deals on our equipment. We saw the same thing back around the turn of the century. In December of 1999, you were hard pressed to find a generator anywhere on the market. but in January of 2000, you could pick them up for a song as people had second thoughts about ownership and then flooded the market with “never-used” hardware.

Spikes in Survival/Prepper Market

Prior to both of these spikes in the survival/prepper market, it was nothing more than a niche market with a few die-hards keeping it alive. There were few companies that specialized in sales to us, and most of us were looked at as “crazy” by friends and neighbors. Once the general public picked up and ran with the idea though, things changed radically. Now, with the war drums beating with North Korea, the escalated conflict in the Middle East that Obama left as his legacy, and the growing domestic unrest here at home, the industry is picking up again as the economy starts to come to life under Trump.

Hot Market Attracts Hucksters

Anytime a market becomes “hot”, it is not only flooded by those who can put their expertise to use but also by those who are only interested in making a buck any way they can. While it’s up to the individual survivalists to recognize and avoid most of these hucksters, there is one area that survivalist and prepping blogs bear a significant responsibility to guard against.

SurvivalBlog’s Integrity

SurvivalBlog is known for its editorial integrity. We maintain a high standard in all aspects for the articles that we print on our blog, and we don’t mix editorial content with advertising. If we editorialize about any particular product, it’s because we have used that product and we believe in it. You can’t just pay us to print a favorable product review. If it’s a favorable review, then it’s because the product was reviewed honestly and stood up to our expectations.

Writer Personal Experience and Knowledge

If an author writes for us, we expect that writing to be from the person’s personal experience and knowledge base. That is one of the criteria that we look at when we select the winners for the writing contests that we run.

Fake News in Survival Community

Just as with the mainstream media, the survival community has its share of “fake news”. Most of the time, we are able to catch these things before they get printed in the blog, but in the rare instance where something makes it through the editorial vetting process, our readers are usually quick to let us know and we will correct it. This is one of the reasons that SurvivalBlog readers repeatedly come to our blog for information; they know that it isn’t just some Nobody writing about something that they really have no idea about. These are real people with real experience sharing their successes and sometimes their failures to help you in your prepping journey.

Product Reviews

In addition to the writing contest posts that we routinely publish, we are often inundated with “paid posts” requests. These are typically writers working for a company (or contracted by the company) that produces a particular product, and they are seeking exposure for that product. While a company can gain exposure by advertising, a product review is much more likely to be read (and responded to) than just an advertising banner or blurb.

