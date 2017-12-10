The Psychology Behind A Bubble Explained By Bob Moriarity (Video)

Bob Moriarity of 321gold.com is our special guest in today’s informative and thought provoking interview. We discuss the psychology of a bubble. Also covered is the potential of Gold and Silver entering a similar bullish trend to Bitcoin. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:35 The psychology behind the stock markets 06:55 Bitcoin’s bubble mentality 14:35 The dotcom bubble mindset 21:35 Bitcoin’s intrinsic value 27:05 Potential Gold and Silver bubble 34:05 Closing thoughts and where to find more information

