Ethereum and the Artificial Man by JC Collins – Philosophy of Metrics

How Blockchain is De-Centralizing Existence and Making Governments Obsolete

Governments by nature are slow, clunky, and extremely inefficient. The ideologies which support governance structures and mandates are outdated and no longer meet the demands of mass populations. Both are indicators that the world is on the verge of a massive transformation and shift towards de-centralization.

The blockchain and AI de-centralized economic framework which is emerging has been ghosting around in my peripheral for the last few years. Much of the metaphysical writings, and esoteric concepts, which we have been exploring over the years, especially the awareness about fragmentation around the PrimNomicsconcept, have been developing my own capability to understand and accept the reality and ramifications of blockchain and de-centralized AI economics.

Some of you are already affiliated with the language around these concepts, while for others it will be new. But the pieces fit together, and the larger picture starts to come into focus when we expand our own understanding and exposure to this new and exciting world. The consequences of the printing press comes to my mind when I think about blockchain and Ethereum.

The cryptocurrency craze is built upon the blockchain technology. Blockchain was created in mystery, with the assumed inventor disappearing into obscurity. Some have made the case that blockchain was in fact created by AI for the purpose of building a de-centralized AI economy. That could be the case, but regardless, the technology is here to stay, and will infiltrate and transform all aspects of human existence and interaction.

The best way I’ve found to understand blockchain is to compare it to the human brain. The brain has synapses which serve the function of allowing neurons to transfer electrical and chemical signals to other neurons. Like the neurons in the human brain, the blockchain technology has nodes which serve the same purpose of transferring information and data. Once the data exists on the blockchain, it can never be destroyed or altered. There will always be an accurate record of all transactions.

This is being likened to an artificial intelligence hive mind which will eventually connect everything in the world, including SMART appliances, SMART watches, SMART cities, and eventually SMART human beings. But I would like to take it a step further and suggest that blockchain technology, and Ethereum specifically, is more comparable to the whole human body and DNA in particular. The complex interactions and transactions which take place within the body and our DNA are being replicated on the blockchain and Ethereum platforms.

This has explosive repercussions on our understanding and acceptance of the de-centralized world which is now emerging in our midst. One of the big esoteric questions we’ve always asked ourselves regarding our individual material, spiritual, and mental fragmentation, was how do we complete a process of de-fragmentation without surrendering to a material centralization which would dominate the totality of our lives?

We can see with blockchain and Ethereum, that a massive de-centralization, or de-fragmentation, of processing and functionality, will allow each individual component to maintain individuality, while the art of de-fragmenting our human inefficiencies can proceed without corrupting into ideological disasters, such as Communism and other externalizations of human weakness.

The recent explosion in the value of Bitcoin is indicative of the growing interest in the blockchain technology. But in some regards Bitcoin is already obsolete. There are some fundamental differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here is a list of just seven which have been complied by Cryptocompare.com:

In Ethereum the block time is set to 14 to 15 seconds compared to Bitcoins 10 minutes. This allows for faster transaction times. Ethereum does this by using the Ghost protocol. Ethereum has a slightly different economic model than Bitcoin – Bitcoin block rewards halve every 4 years whilst Ethereum releases the same amount of Ether each year ad infinitum. Ethereum has a different method for costing transactions depending on their computational complexity, bandwidth use and storage needs. Bitcoin transactions compete equally with each other. This is called Gas in Ethereum and is limited per block whilst in Bitcoin, it is limited by the block size. Ethereum has its own Turing complete internal code… a Turing-complete code means that given enough computing power and enough time… anything can be calculated. With Bitcoin, there is not this form of flexibility. Ethereum was crowd funded whilst Bitcoin was released and early miners own most of the coins that will ever be mined. With Ethereum 50% of the coins will be owned by miners in year five. Ethereum discourages centralised pool mining through its Ghost protocol rewarding stale blocks. There is no advantage to being in a pool in terms of block propagation. Ethereum uses a memory hard hashing algorithm called Ethash that mitigates against the use of ASICS and encourages decentralised mining by individuals using their GPU’s.

The information in that list represents the core areas in which our world is transforming. This cannot be stopped. Though Bitcoin may explode even higher, and some nations and institutions may attempt to regulate and slow the onset of the blockchain and Ethereum, the genie is now out of the lamp and nothing can put it back. Blockchain is not just for cryptocurrency and economics. It will build the foundation and framework of everything in the world of tomorrow.

The AI economy which is emerging through the expansion of blockchain technology will continue to grow and scale into infinity. The improved efficiencies and productivity across all spectrums of existence will quickly make the institutions and brick and mortar of the old world obsolete. Politics, socioeconomics, war, religion, and the very purpose of existence, will be transformed in the coming months and years.

Governments, central banks, militaries, and all the relics of yesterday, will turn to dust as this new printing press shatters the framework of the old world and creates the world of tomorrow. It is inevitable. The built-in inefficiencies of these institutions all but ensures their destruction as everything in the world becomes connected through a process of de-centralization.

Sounds like a conundrum doesn’t it? It forces us to think different about the world and its function. Perhaps that is why it took me so long to wrap my own head around it all. How do we relate to this new world?

Russia, China, the International Monetary Fund, and others, have all expressed interest in digitizing currency, and the SDR in the IMF case, using blockchain technology. It’s only a matter of time before the liquidity of the AI economy surpasses that of the old obsolete economy and everything, including the very purpose and function of voting, becomes redundant. It could very well mean the development of the individual sovereign within a de-centralized system which works in conjunction with the the purpose of the whole.

Sound impossible? Don’t blink. The artificial man is not a robot. It will be the system of the world in which we also become the technology. We are the blockchain. – JC

JC Collins can be contacted at [email protected]

This article is copyrighted by POM Media©2017. As non-Premium content it can be shared and reposted without further permission.

loading...

Sharing is caring!