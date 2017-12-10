China loves being Number Two behind the US-officially of course Video – Jeff J Brown – China Rising

All of this helps explain why Baba Beijing and the Chinese people are marching with determination and unrivaled success into the future. China is not some rigid, dirigiste copycat cookie cutter, as is often portrayed in Western propaganda, but a freely creative, experiment crazy society, where promising ideas often get promoted and if successful, adopted on a wider scale.

