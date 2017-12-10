Central Banks Are Ready To Fight To The End To Protect Their Economic System (Video)
Restaurant traffic is declining and the rising wages are going to close down many restaurants in the next year or so. Retirees are spending almost all their retirement money supporting their children, and the situation is not improving. The central bankers will fight to the end to keep their system, the futures market for bitcoin is moving forward. Bitcoin is doing the opposite of what the central bankers have been doing for years, it is redistributing wealth in the opposite direction, it is putting it back into the hands of the people