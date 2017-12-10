BRI, BRICS and GOLD by Rory – The Daily Coin

“We have to put the BRICS initiative into a broader context. It is just part of a geopolitical tectonic shift which started decades ago. We have seen a constant outflow of physical gold from the West to the East. At the same time, the West has lost the economic war, and as a consequence, the focus now turns to the financial system. China dominates the world economy and has displaced the US as the world’s most formidable economic powerhouse,” Source

When the U.S. based too big to jail banks failed in 2008 and, in essence, exposed the fascist U.S. government, the rest of the world took note and began making changes to their monetary systems. In 2009 China began encouraging their citizens to acquire physical gold and silver as a way of preserving their wealth and beating inflation. This strategy continues to this day and now you can walk into any bank in China and acquire physical gold or silver from as small a unit as 1 gram up to a 1 kilo bar (the Chinese central bank standard). The citizens are encouraged to acquire as much as they can afford on an ongoing basis.

The BRICS alliance is going to be the economic engine that drives the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). These two projects will be protected by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) all of which we find China and Russia sitting at the head of the table. It is still unclear if these two nations are simply working towards an end to U.S. Federal Reserve Note, dollar dominance or if they are actual allies – it is very hard to tell what the relationship is between these two powerhouse nations.

China and Russia have been developing alliances, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the EurAsian Economic Union, BRICS, North-South Corridor, AESAN and a great many others. These alliances will ensure economic success outside of the U.S. fueled economy. Once the infrastructure, including all the banks, is built out for the Belt and Road Initiative (the New Silk Road) the heartland will no longer be reliant on any outside economy for anything. How quickly will this happen? The first delivery along the Belt and Road Initiative was made in February 2016. It is going to develop and manifest much quicker than most people can wrap their heads around.

The BRICS nations account for close to 40 percent of global populace and just shy of 25% of global domestic output. This puts these nations in a position to negotiate or simply side step the current system. With all the monetary infrastructure that China and Russia have built out, and are now beginning to interconnect, it would appear they are going to side-step the current system. The multipolar world is here, the memo has been delivered but it is has not been accepted by those in the West.

The creation of a new gold standard by BRICS is also a step to end the US dollar’s domination of the global economy “As Bejing and Moscow understand that America used the dollar to control the world, by implementing a new kind of ‘Gold standard 2.0’ they want to distance themselves from this control. Furthermore, the vast majority of the people in Asia sees gold as superior, or ‘real’ money, something the West has forgotten, because of all the paper wealth (credit) they have accumulated,” said Grass. Source

Gold is not concerned if any of these nations work together or these nations simply ask gold to do its part in reconfiguring the global monetary system. If we look to see who is discussing gold, cryptocurrencies and what is the best path out of the current system we find Russia discussing a combination of physical gold and cryptos while China, what little she offers to the conversation, seems to be interested in gold alone. Let’s not forget Venezuela who just recently announced she will be moving towards the development of the “Petro” digital currency backed by gold, diamonds and oil. For those that aren’t taking Venezuela seriously please keep in mind very few were taking the BRICS alliance seriously just a few years ago and now we see how that’s working out. Venezuela has already been approached by China which would make the second oil rich nation in the Western hemisphere to be involved with China and, by default, Russia. This is to say nothing of the conversations the BRICS alliance has conducted with Mexico.

We now see a much broader picture of how China and Russia have responded to the criminal, fascist governments in the West – the so-called “developed” economies. The Western “developed” economies are in decline, regardless of what the mainstream media states or what the government statistics try to tell us. The West can get back on its feet if we begin acting like adults, accept the reality of what has happened over the past decade and begin, realistically, addressing the financial and economic issues. QE, TARP and TWIST are an inappropriate response to the financial crisis that began in 2008 and Eastern nations have it crystal clear that manipulating the currency and transferring inflation to other nations is no longer acceptable.

What all this means is the Federal Reserve Note is about to be handed it’s hat and shown the door. As I have said for the past three years when a currency becomes corrupt everything it touches must become corrupt in order to cover up the lie the currency is telling. The world no longer wants to assist in this cover-up and the world is doing something about it. The U.S. and U.K., along with most of Europe, refuse to accept these changes and refuse to accept what the citizens are telling them every single day. The citizens of these nations are sick of the criminality, the corruption and the ongoing theft of their wealth. The government officials and their owners on Wall Street and in the City of London have created a stranglehold on the economies and the citizens. Once the Federal Reserve Note is no longer the world reserve currency the lie will be fully exposed, the citizens of the U.S. and possibly most of Europe, will become destitute as this change occurs. This is not going to happen overnight as this would severely hurt the global economy that China and Russia need to help fuel their economies. How much longer will China and Russia “need” these two economies is the real question. Once the alliances of BRICS and BRI, in particular, reach a tipping point the Federal Reserve Note will be sent home unless major changes are made and made soon.

