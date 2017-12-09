US Has A New Plan For The Middle East, Russia Waits For Plan (Video)
UK and the EU move closer to a deal and move on to phase II. Declassified document show that since 1994 the war with NK has been planned. Riots and protests break out and Israel fires on Gaza. Tillerson says that the US has a plan for the middle east and Russia is waiting for this great plan. Iraq clears 40 villages as the military continues to remove the IS. The IS Electronic Ghosts of the Caliphate issues a warning about a cyber attack coming soon to the US.