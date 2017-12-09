Trump Rally in Pensacola, FL Video via Bill Still

Critics of President Trump – having lost other avenues of attack – are trying again to attack his mental health. They say his speech is slowing or that he appears drugged. This rally, held last night, on Friday, Dec. 8th in Pensacola, Florida completely destroys that myth. This is totally Trump – the absolute master of this genre he created where he has prepared remarks from which he can then deviate, now armed with a ton of presidential facts. Trump is still getting better and better – not even a smidgeon of decline.



Video Source

