Obama takes credit for Trump’s economic growth. US economy director laughs at Obama’s claim by ALEX CHRISTOFOROU – The Duran

Number don’t lie. Barack Obama was the worst US postwar economic president.

Obama was the only US president to never reach at least one year of 3% GDP growth.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Barack Obama’s best year of GDP growth was 2.6 in 2015 (a year in which the stock market decreased in value).

2009 — -2.8

2010 — 2.5

2011 — 1.6

2012 — 2.2

2013 — 1.7

2014 — 2.4

2015 — 2.6

2016 — 1.5 President Trump has seen quarterly GDP rates of 1.2, 3.1 and 3.3. The New York Federal Reserve revised its estimated fourth quarter GDP of 2017 to 3.93. This will give President Trump an annual GDP rate of 2.9 in 2017 or possibly higher.

President Trump’s first year in office will beat Barack Obama’s best year ever. But that won’t stop Barack Obama for taking credit for President Trump’s stunning results.

In a speech this week in Chicago, former POTUS Obama took full credit for President Trump’s economic numbers.

President Trump’s Director of the National Economic Council, Gary Cohn, went on Fox Business to discuss Trump’s economic success, when he was asked about Obama’s comments from earlier in the week.

Cohn laughed out loud at Obama’s statement, and then proceeded to demolish the former president on his economic track record.

