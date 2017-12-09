Michael Belkin Discusses Gold, China, Stocks, And Warns Bitcoin Buyers from King World News

Today King World News spoke with the man who advises the most prominent sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and institutional funds in the world and he discussed gold, China, stocks, and warned Bitcoin buyers.

Roach Motel

December 8 ( King World News ) – Michael Belkin: “Global financial markets are caught up in a late-year roach motel. Part of the global euphoria came from Chinese domestic purchases of Hong Kong Stocks through a link between Hong Kong and Chinese stock exchanges. Following the recent Communist Party Congress, Chinese authorities clamped down on those Chinese outflows that had a 60-fold increase since 2014…

After the Chinese clampdown, the FXI Hong Kong China stock etf suddenly fell by about 10%. China stocks are the biggest weighting in the EEM emerging market etf which has also slumped in the past two weeks. The emerging market bubble is starting to deflate on the removal of Chinese bubble outflows. EM euphoria has been one major component of the global speculative bubble.

