Lock In Your Gains and Hurt The Banks…All In One Move (Podcast)

TDC Note – This fits perfectly with our Hacking at The Root idea.

How many times have we stated that true physical demand is the only tool we have to defeat The Banks’ stranglehold on gold and silver. This podcast is designed to give you an idea of how to participate and help.

As you likely know, Hard Assets Alliance is our longest-running affiliate and sponsor. We’ve recently kicked it up a notch in the hope of driving more recognition, trading and physical demand through their unique platform.

In this podcast, the CEO and Founder of HAA, Olivier Garret, joins me for a brief discussion of an idea. What if the gold community took just a fraction of their retirement assets and rolled them into physical precious metal? Maybe folks could start by simply cleaving off the Central Bank-generated stock market gains from just this year alone?

Olivier lays out for us the process:

How do you open a precious metal IRA?

How do you fund it?

Is it basically the same as your regular IRA?

Can you easily hold and trade precious metal within it?

In any traditional sense, the precious metals are just about the only “asset class” that remains undervalued here at the end of 2017. Most money managers recommend occasional rebalancing from outperformers to underperformers. How is establishing a precious metal IRA and funding it with equity market gains any different?

To get started, just click this link: https://www.hardassetsalliance.com/resources-and-tools/free-downloads/precious-metal-ira-guide?utm_campaign=HA-001&utm_medium=MN&utm_source=tfm

The link simply takes you to a page where you can get the HAA Precious Metals IRA Guide emailed to you. What you do from there is up to you. Thanks for your consideration.

TF

