Keiser Report: ‘Manufactured Homes’ Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report from The Durham hotel in North Carolina, Max and Stacy discuss the rising cost of ‘manufactured homes’ – previously known as ‘mobile homes’ – pricing out the poor as hurricane victims and baby boomers vie for limited supply. In the second half, Max interviews former head of the North Carolina Democratic Party about the latest in the fight for net neutrality and a platform for the Democrats.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!