Franken(stein) Has Left the Building: The Communist Party Has Lost a Leader

Al Franken has resigned from the Senate. This is a major coup carried out by the Trump administration which was designed to impugn the character and integrity of Franken by encouraging women in Franken’s past to come out with criess of sexual impropriety. The man is a pig and his fellow troth drinkers have been put on notice. But what is going on in America is much, much more than meets the eye.

The Second American Civil War Has Already Commenced

All wars are first fought in the mind before they ever get to the battlefield. This is exactly what we have witnessed in our recent political history as America is just as divided as if the present date were to read, 1861. The metaphorical shots on Ft. Sumter have been fired. Both the revolution and the counter-revolution are on.

Al Franken is one of this civil war’s first casualties. However, it was a casualty that needed to happen. This conflict will most certainly escalate.

The Sex Scandals

Al Franken(stein) has left the building. He is only the latest victim of a modern day Salem Witch Trials in which the presumption of guilt, over innocence, reigns supreme in an extreme perversion of our legal system. The former Senator from Minnesota is just the latest political casualty iu a war being waged for the control over political structure. Make no mistake about it, this former Senator was a directed target and a political casualty and Trump’s loyalists are at the heart of the plot to destroy this man, his reputation and his legacy. Some would argue that this man’s reputation and legacy needed destroying.

Al Franken has already been tagged as a communist subversive (see below) whose mision is it to destroy the United States. Al Franken was one of the Senatorial mainstays which encouraged the pursuit of Trump as a Russian subversive agent. In reality, it should have been Franken that was investigated for collusion. For example, in his fine work The Enemies Within, Trevor Louden identified Al Franken as a Senator who belonged ot many front groups for the Communist Party. And according to Louden, the Communist party actually campaigned for Franken in his run for his senatorial seat as many of their members went d00r-to-door on behalf of this former Senator and his canpaign.

Al Franken Is An Enemy Within

New Zealand Journalist, Trevor Loudon, documents, through his documentary entitled The Enemies Within), available on Amazon Prime, and the Louden piece details how the Communist Party of the USA itself has adopted a stealth plan to achieve revolutionary goals by decisions made in the 1970s to infiltrate and manipulate the Democratic Party. Loudon’s work documents how Al Franken is a member of several front organizations with strong ties to the Community Party as well front groups for the Muslim Brotherhood..

“The Communist and Muslim Brotherhood infiltration plan is to form alliances with the radical elements in organized labor in conjunction with radicals in the African-American community and the feminist movement to establish a progressive coalition on the left that could dominate the national political agenda for decades to come.” Franken was friendly with the Progressive Caucus which is a front group for the Communist Party. Franken is not alone, but his actions and allegiances speak to his lack of commitment to the Republic and most importantly, the Constitution of The United States.

Trevor Loudon and former Congressmen West will tell you that there are 80 members of Congress who fit a similar profile to Franken. I have found even more and the number may pass 100 before all is said and done.

Here is merely a smattering of well-known names that fit this profile:

The House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi

Louis Gutierrez

John Conyers

Charles Rangel

Marcy Kaptur

Peter DeFazio

Sheila Jackson Lee

Jim McDermott

Raul Grijalva

Kyrsten Sinema

…and a further cast of dozens.

The Senate

Barbara Boxer

Dick Durbin

Tom Harkin

Barbara Mikulski

Elizabeth Warren

Ed Markey

Debbie Stabenow

Al Franken

Sherrod Brown

Ron Wyden

Jeff Merkley

Patty Murray

Tammy Baldwin

Source: The Enemies Within-Trevor Loudon

Conclusion

Was it dirty politics that brought down Franken? Perhaps it was, but this person, like so many other traitors serving in our government, needed to be brought down. Therefore, the Trump people performed a public service.

I estimate before it is all said and done that a full 20% of the Congress (both houses) have ties to radical groups who are dedicated to Communist Party/Muslim Brotherhood ideals which means the eradication of the Constitution and the elimination of all civil liberties not granted by the state, the breakdown of traditional American morality, the subversion of the election process so that leaders are selected not elected and the establishment of Sharia Law in place of the Constitution.

With these associations and his continual efforts in dividing the country, this Senator should have resigned. Our country has reached its saturation point with treason from its public officials. Franken had lost all credibility. Franken was not only a philanderer, he was a liar and a traitor. The Trump people could have not picked a better target.

One down and 79 to go.

