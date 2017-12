Financial Survival in the Civilization Clash Video – Corbett Report

James Corbett joins Alfred Adask on the Financial Survival program every other week to discuss politics, finance, economics and society. This time they talk about Trump’s plan to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the next stage of the Clash of Civilizations; the move to the exit of the US dollar; and what really underlies “the economy.”



