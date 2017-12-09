Current Leads In Las Vegas Shooting Investigation – Part 55 Video – End Times News Report

**** Over 100 comments have been posted by viewers on this video in its first hour being up… but 100% of those comments are being hidden by YT. It’s not me hiding your comments! *****

This week I’ve been working on following several leads in the Las Vegas Shooting Investigation. This video is a short update on the investigation. I also tell a few stories from my younger years that explain some of my own personal motives.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!