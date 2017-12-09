Why This Crypto Bull Market Is Far From Over by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Bitcoin soared past $17,000 this week…and the emails continue to flood our inbox about what to expect going forward. So for today’s Weekend Edition, we turn back to Bonner & Partners’ tech investing expert Jeff Brown for an important update. Over the last few months, he’s been traveling and learning everything there is to know about the technology that’s driving this boom.

Earlier this week, he showed you the truth behind this crypto mania. Today, he explains why this market is just getting started…

By Jeff Brown, editor, The Near Future Report

We are just at the beginning of a revolution in blockchain-related technologies and cryptocurrencies.

Regular readers of my investing service, The Near Future Report, are becoming well-versed in blockchain technology. But for new readers, blockchain technology is the decentralized ledger technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and digital tokens.

This is an intense area of focus for me. But if you want to understand what’s really happening, you must be on the inside… and you can’t do that from behind a computer screen.

That’s why I travel as much as I do—meeting with executives, attending conferences, engaging my global network, and participating and contributing when and where I can.

In fact, just the other week, I attended two major blockchain-related technology conferences in New York and Silicon Valley.

I also attended a much smaller, specific conference supported by Berkeley Law, focused on financing and regulatory issues surrounding initial coin offerings (ICOs). Representatives from the SEC were present in full force.

Here’s what I uncovered…

Square Peg, Round Hole

The conference I attended in New York City is known as Consensus: Invest. Consensus conferences are some of the most notable blockchain and cryptocurrency conferences in the world.

This particular event however was special. It was the first time the organizer, CoinDesk, held an event focused entirely on institutional investors.

The conference was less technical than most blockchain related conferences. It focused on blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and what they mean for financial institutions.

It was fascinating to speak with and listen to traditional financial professionals. Most of them are struggling to get their heads around blockchain technology. Financial services incumbents like traditional banks, institutional funds, and hedge funds are all trying to determine their role in this exploding industry.

