12 Tips to Pack Your Bug-Out Vehicle Like a Pro by Jeremiah Johnson

ReadyNutrition Readers, this article is done on special request by one of the Readers.

“Hi, really appreciate all the articles you and the others do on these websites! I’ve been searching for articles particularly on one would pack their vehicle mine being a truck in the event I had to get out. I know pallets that are shipped have a specific order on what goes on first comes off last. I have to factor in weight especially and usually pack the bed with the heaviest items over the axle or forward. I would also be interested in how you would organize backpacks as weight is also a major factor. Many Thanks.”

Well, we’re going to cover the vehicle loads in this article and follow up with one on backpacks and rucksacks in Part 2. So, let’s jump into it! One of the things that you must find out first regarding your particular vehicle is its load capacity. How much weight can it hold? How much can the axles take? It is more than this, however: certain weight loads will shift with terrain and with the gradient driving upon. A steep incline that tilts the bed of that pickup too far will end up turning that pickup into a dump truck.

In addition, you also need to assess what you’re transporting to minimize danger. Ammo, flammable liquids, and so forth. An accident with a power line can introduce electricity into the equation and create a secondary explosion that ends up being worse than the accident. Let’s go through some basics.

Strap down all your loads as best you can…and make this mandatory with anything that is liquid/fluids, such as water cans, fuel cans, etc. Make sure all your flammable liquids are in sealed and sturdy containers that do not leak and can hold up to rough handling. Pack those flammable liquids to the rear of the vehicle…the point being if they’re on fire, they’re away from the driver and passengers as far as possible. This will not stop gunfire, but that’s a different problem. Minimize those flammable liquids in the truck bed. Maybe one or two gas cans max. If you need to haul that much, then you should have a trailer/cart of some kind. Stagger your load evenly…think of the term “Bilateral Symmetry” …that is a “mirrored” side…one water can on the left, and one water can on the right. Make the load even. Ammo in military-issue ammo cans. They’re water-tight with a rubber seal, and they can take a beating. Pack these guys to the rear of a vehicle. Use cargo straps to keep them from “hopping” around…tie them down as best you can, and stagger the load evenly. Whatever your maximum load capacity is, load up only to 90% of that at the most. Give yourself that “pad” either for extra items you may need to acquire, or changes in the loads if you have more than one vehicle in your entourage. All emergency gear (such as fire-starting equipment and pioneer tools – shovels, picks, a chainsaw, and rope/cables – needs to be stowed in the rear where it is accessible easily and quickly. Foodstuffs and food supplies: insulate them with pads, cardboard boxes, and Styrofoam for temperature controls, and pack them evenly toward the front. Weapons (besides the ones you’re carrying on you) should be accessible by the driver and the passenger in the cab or behind the seats. Medical supplies: in the middle of the bed, protected for temperature and packed to grab at a moment’s notice. Nest: Build a “nest” around these supplies of food and medicine with things such as blankets, sleeping bags, and rucksacks. The rucks should be packed to the rear, just forward of the ammo.

The reason ammo is packed in the rear is that if you must abandon the vehicle in a SHTF-scenario, you want to access the ammo and control the weapons (in the cab) and download these first. They are a priority and sensitive items.

“Those who beat their rifles into plowshares will soon plow for those who do not.” Ben Franklin

Weapons and ammo are vital to keep the other “B’s,” namely your beans and band-aids. You can prioritize for yourself, but I mention this: if you’re just sitting around in a hide site for a week, unless you’re injured, you’ll need the food before the medical supplies. The weapons? If you have food and medical supplies and no means to defend them…you’re just holding onto them for someone else when it hits the fan. Three B’s are “Bullets, Beans, and Band-Aids.”

