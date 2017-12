U.S. Trade Deficit Moves To $48.7b & Season Patterns In Gold & Silver | Golden Rule Radio Video – McAlvany Financials

Gold and Silver year end recap, we talk about annual seasonal trends that appear to repeating in the precious metals market, particularly gold and silver. What is Dr. Copper signaling? We will cover the movements of the DJI and transports. U.S. Trade Deficit Moves to $48.7b.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!