The U.S. Middle Class Is Dying—But This Sector Will Thrive by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

It was a full-blown economic meltdown.

In 2008, the housing market had just imploded. Panic was spreading like a wildfire.

First it engulfed the banking sector…and then the stock market.

Next, companies far outside the housing or banking sectors started bleeding cash. Many were forced to downsize just to survive.

• Millions of Americans lost their jobs…

Naturally, many people cut back on unnecessary spending. Iconic retailers like Macy’s and Sears closed stores in droves.

But the financial crisis didn’t crush the entire retail sector. A special kind of retailer actually thrived during this difficult period.

• I’m talking about dollar stores…

These companies sell paper towels, hand soap, and canned goods for bargain prices—often for a dollar or less.

That’s why these companies thrived. People buy basic goods no matter what’s going on with the economy.

They also pinch pennies when the going gets tough. Because of this, many people visit dollar stores more often when the economy’s struggling.

Just consider how Dollar Tree (DLTR), the largest dollar store in the U.S., fared during the 2008–2009 financial crisis.

• In 2008, its sales jumped 17%. Its profits rose 13%…

The next year, Dollar Tree did it again. Its sales jumped 7% and its profits increased 22%.

Investors took notice… They loaded up on shares.

Its stock surged 61% in 2008. The S&P 500 plunged 37% that same year.

There’s a reason I’m telling you this story…

It’s because another crisis is quietly playing out across the U.S. right now. One that could cause dollar store stocks to soar just like they did a decade ago…

• The middle class is dying…

The “middle class” refers to households that make between two-thirds and twice the national median income. These days, that means a total household income of $39,359–$118,078.

For decades, the middle class was the beating heart of the U.S. economy. But it’s been a different story since the start of the century.

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, the U.S. middle class shrunk in 203 of the 229 metropolitan areas between 2000 and 2014.

Now, some of these folks have climbed the socioeconomic ladder. But many have become worse off.

