Trump Wants a Secret Spy Network Around the World to Fight the 'Deep State': Report

A new report by The Intercept contends that a group of pro-Trump operatives may be attempting to form a paramilitary spy network to oppose the “Deep State” intelligence community. According to their sources, the effort is being led by Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a retired CIA officer. They have received support and assistance from Oliver North. The proposals, which are reportedly being considered by the Trump administration, may create a rogue intelligence apparatus that reports directly to Trump and CIA Director Pompeo — and no one else.

Prince categorically denies the allegations, but a former senior U.S. intelligence official who claims to have firsthand knowledge of the proposals says the network would circumvent the CIA and other intelligence agencies.

“Pompeo can’t trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him,” this source said. “It is a direct-action arm, totally off the books. The whole point is this is supposed to report to the president and Pompeo directly.”

Currently, Prince is fundraising for this new shadow agency, looking to bankroll it before official contracts are signed. Ex-CIA paramilitary officer John R. Maguire, who currently works for the intelligence contractor Amyntor Group and worked for the Trump transition team, is working with Prince on the proposals. Using back channels, “deniable assets,” and a well-received plan to privatize the war in Afghanistan, the two have found an audience in a White House convinced U.S. intelligence agencies are withholding information from Trump and actively colluding to thwart his agenda.

According to the report, Oliver North has been conscripted as the “ideological leader” of the movement. North was a Marine lieutenant colonel on the Reagan National Security Council and a central player in the Iran Contra scandal, for which he was convicted of 3 felonies that were later thrown out.

Prince’s vast network of secret paramilitaries, known as NOCs (spies with no official cover) in CIA jargon, extends across the world, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and “all across North Africa.” Prince is said to be organizing the network with opaque legal agreements that disguise his involvement.

“The NOC network is already there. It already exists for the better part of 15 years now,” said former CIA paramilitary officer, Enrique Prado, a longtime associate of Prince.

Prince denies this private spy network, though in his denial he confirms pitching the idea of privatizing the war in Afghanistan in what would be a major boon for Blackwater.

“I have zero to do with any such effort and saying that I did/do would be categorically false,” Prince said in an email. “Knowingly publishing false information exposes you to civil legal action. The only effort I’ve quite publicly pitched is an alternative to Afghanistan.”

The theory of a “Deep State,” an extrajudicial alliance of major globalist power centers, has gained steam in recent years. One former congressional aide, Mike Lofgren, describes it as a synergistic collusion between Wall Street and the national security state.

“It is a hybrid of national security and law enforcement agencies: the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Justice Department. I also include the Department of the Treasury because of its jurisdiction over financial flows, its enforcement of international sanctions and its organic symbiosis with Wall Street,” he explained.

On Tuesday, the White House press secretary issued a non-denial denial of The Intercept’s report, saying she is “not aware” of any Trump administration plans “at this time” to create a private spy network that would circumvent official U.S. intelligence agencies.

