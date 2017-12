“V” conducts a very dynamic interview with “The Saker”. A very eye opening interview discussing all aspects political and geopolitical. “The Saker” provides great understanding of world events and potential outcomes. A must listen!

Guerrilla Economist Rogue Money

Rogue Money is a economics-based digital magazine and radio show with in-depth news and analysis which stays ahead of the market and global events. Top market strategists and think tank contributors capture tomorrow’s headlines here.