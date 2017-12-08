The Results of Financialization – A Fiat Currency Failure (Video)

Gordon T Long

Meet the Host of our Program Show Gordon T Long, co-founder of the Financial Repression Authority. Gordon T. Long has been publically offering his financial and economic writing since 2010, following a career internationally in technology, senior management & investment finance. He brings a unique perspective to macroeconomic analysis because of his broad background, which is not typically found or available to the public. Mr. Long was a senior group executive with IBM and Motorola for over 20 years.

In 1995, he founded the LCM Groupe in Paris, France to specialize in the rapidly emerging Internet Venture Capital and Private Equity industry. Gordon T. Long is a graduate Engineer, University of Waterloo (Canada) with graduate business studies at the prestigious Ivy Business School, University of Western Ontario (Canada) on a Northern & Central Gas Corporation Scholarship.