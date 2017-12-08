The Paper Gold Price Attack Cycle Is Almost Over by Dave Kranzler – Investment Research Dynamics

As students of the gold market know, the paper gold markets in New York and London function as price manipulation mechanisms used by the western Central Banks in their effort to control the price of gold. As the physical demand from the eastern hemisphere pushes the price higher, the operators of the LBMA and Comex print large quantities of paper gold (gold futures, forwards) in order to satisfy the demand of hedge funds, which use futures to chase price momentum (up and down) in gold and silver.

Gold had been trading in a sideways pattern since mid-September between $1320 and $1260:

The graph above is derived from the Comex “continuous contract” end of day price. The continuous contract is not an actual contract. It is rather a price measure that “splices together” the front-month contracts over time for charting purposes.

As you can see, gold has formed a nice uptrend from late December 2016 that seems to have “stalled” since mid-September. I watch the Comex gold futures open interest level and the COT “structure,” where COT structure is the big bank net short position vs the hedge fund net long position, in order to form an opinion on where I think the price of gold is headed. When the open interest in gold futures is at an extreme high level, combined with a bank net short position that is also extremely high, it almost always implies a price-takedown is coming.

Since mid-September, however, the gold futures open interest has stubbornly persisted above 500,000 contracts until the last week. Similarly, the big bank net short and the hedge fund net long positions have persisted at extremes over this time period. This is because, contrary to the “fake news” anti-gold propaganda spewing from U.S. financial media (Bloomberg and reuters specifically), physical “consumption” in the eastern hemisphere (India, China, Russia, Turkey, etc) has been unexpectedly strong. Evidence of this is in direct data that comes from these countries and from the unusually high level of Privately Negotiated and Exchange For Physical transactions occurring on the Comex and the LBMA. These are “off exchange” contract settlement transactions that are intentionally opaque in nature.

