How Much Did the Fires in California Cost? Answers Emerge

“The most destructive and deadliest” fires in the state’s history.

The wildfires in California’s North Bay area that started on October 8 and killed 44 people – “the most destructive and deadliest in our state’s history,” as the California Department of Insurance said on Wednesday – caused $9.0 billion in claimed losses so far. This is triple the $3 billion of claimed losses insurers reported a month ago.

With the October fires in southern California included, the amount of losses rises to $9.4 billion.

This does not include the losses from fires currently raging in Southern California, such as the Skirball fire in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles that is threatening the homes of many celebrities and potentates – including Elon Musk, who owns five homes in the neighborhood, and Rupert Murdoch. The fire is also threatening the Getty Museum. Any losses from those current fires will be on top of the $9.4 billion.

We say that there are two seasons in California: rainy season (if any) and fire season. This year, both of them have been ferocious.

The report by the insurance commissioner is based on claims data as of December 1, supplied by over 260 insurance companies. Any claims made after that date are not included. The insurers reported some sobering numbers of the devastation, according to claims filed by policy holders so far:

5,747 residential properties that are total losses

15,359 residential properties that are partial losses

2,814 commercial property claims – businesses and apartment buildings with four or more units – including 997 total losses.

6,101 private and commercial vehicles.

788 losses involving other lines of insurance such as agricultural equipment and watercraft.

Sonoma County got hit the hardest among the impacted counties with nearly $7.49 billion in claimed losses, including:

$6.9 billion in claims by 14,686 policy holders of residential personal properties, including 4,785 for total losses.

480 million in claims for commercial properties.

$70 million in claims for vehicles.

Napa County accounted for $1.27 billion in claimed losses, including $1.1 billion for residential properties, involving nearly 2,500 claims, with 447 for total losses.

