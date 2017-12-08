James Rickards | Powell Will Do Exactly What Yellen Would Do Video – Sprott Money

James Rickards is the bestselling author of Currency Wars, The Death of Money, The New Case for Gold, and The Road to Ruin.

Interview Highlights

[0:55] Update on N. Korea — A war is not priced into the market. Is it a real possibility?

[8:05] How important is the language coming out of the White House?

[12:05] Is Jerome Powell a surprise choice for Fed Chairman?

[20:30] Will Powell be ‘innovative’ with policy?

[24:00] Are bond yields providing a good signal to investors?



