James Rickards | Powell Will Do Exactly What Yellen Would Do (Video)
James Rickards | Powell Will Do Exactly What Yellen Would Do Video – Sprott Money
James Rickards is the bestselling author of Currency Wars, The Death of Money, The New Case for Gold, and The Road to Ruin.
Interview Highlights
[0:55] Update on N. Korea — A war is not priced into the market. Is it a real possibility?
[8:05] How important is the language coming out of the White House?
[12:05] Is Jerome Powell a surprise choice for Fed Chairman?
[20:30] Will Powell be ‘innovative’ with policy?
[24:00] Are bond yields providing a good signal to investors?